Idles Share Eclectic New Single & Video “Gift Horse”

January 15th, 2024

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, this past year rock band Idles announced their new album Tangk and shared the tune “Dancer,” features LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. After those releases, Idles followed up with “Grace” and today the band released the song “Gift Horse.”

As a whole, “Gift Horse” is a wonderful ditty by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with soul shaking sound while the vocal performance shakes the background with great authority. As for the music video, each scene shows characters wanting to get away from the elements of real life.

In the following statement bandleader Joe Talbot shares his thoughts about the band’s latest song: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin