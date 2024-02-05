Idles Live Debut “Gift Horse,” “Idea 01” & “Pop Pop Pop” On European Tour Kick Off

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com, rock bands Idles have kicked off the first run of shows on their 2024 European tour and at the end of last week, the band performed their first live shows since to the release of their album Tangk. Idles started the tour on February 1 with a show in Belgium and a follow up concert February in France.

While performing in Belgium, frontman Joe Talbot and the rest of the band started to perform some tracks from the LP. The band kicked off the opening show with a rendition of a previously unannounced song called “Idea 01,” which opens with a slow, haunting introduction. The track maintains a slow burn while Talbot sings the line “These are the things we lost in the fire.”

The next song was the previously shared single “Gift Horse” which has a groovy musical vibe that can cause some people to dance along while the music blares the their speakers.

The last unannounced track that was given its world premiere was “‘Pop Pop Pop,” which is a steady and insightful song which is the third in the LP’s tracklisting.

While “Idea 01,” “Gift Horse” and “Pop Pop Pop” were all debuted at the Belgium show, the songs were played again the following night at Maison de la Radio, Studio 104 in Paris.