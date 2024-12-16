Travis Scott Invites Owen Wilson Onstage During Rolling Loud Miami Set For “FE!N”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

According to billboard.com, during is performance on December 14, Travis Scott was joined by a surprise guest Owen Wilson during Scott’s headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami 2024. The Houston rap star invited the Loki on stage to perform the song, “FE!N” from Scott’s 2023 album Utopia.

The fan-captured footage from the festival, which was held at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, shows Wilson enthusiastically helping Scott deliver the high-energy track that peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2023. “I’m feigning for more,” Owen shouted to the crowd, while wearing a white hoodie after briefly embracing Scott. The 56 year old actor then jumped up and down to hype the audience as “FE!N” kicked off.

Owen Wilson just performed ‘FE!N’ with Travis Scott. “I’m feining for more!!!” – Owen Wilson pic.twitter.com/Cm43O15qVV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2024

The surprise appearance follows news that Wilson is set to star in Rolling Loud, a film inspired by the annual music festival. The R-rated comedy, which also features comedian Matt Rife, follows an overprotective father (played by Wilson) who attends the festival with his 13 year old son, a reckless co-worker (Rife) and a festival volunteer, according to Deadline. The film is written and directed by Jeremy Garelick.

The cameo added to the excitement surrounding Rolling Loud’s 10th anniversary celebration this year. Along with Scott, the 2024 Miami lineup featured headliners Future and Playboi Carti. Other performers included Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Shaboozey and Rich The Kid.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado