Travis Scott Set To Livestream Upcoming ‘Utopia’ Performance At Egyptian Pyramids

Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023

According to pitchfork.com, artist Travis Scott has announced he will unveil Utopia during a livestream performance in front of the ancient Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The performance will take place on Friday, July 28.

Utopia does not have a release date but Scott has made pre-orders of the album available. In addition to CDs and vinyl, the rapper will be selling album-themed apparel.

The pre-order note swill be five different album covers but none of them have been made public yet. When people pre-order a physical copy of the album, people will not know which cover they will be getting when they pay $50.

Also Utopia will be Scott’s first album following the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, which police called a “mass casualty incident” after eight people died and others suffered injuries.

Back in May, Scott previewed Utopia for members of the Houston Astros in their locker room. Also billboards teasing the album appeared in California around the time of Coachella last year.

Also immediately before Astroworld, Scott released the songs “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.”