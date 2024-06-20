Travis Scott Arrested For Alleged Disorderly Intoxication And Trespassing

Home News Collin Herron June 20th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Travis Scott was arrested early June 20th for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. Miami-Dade County Jail records show that Scott was arrested for trespassing of property after a warning. According to the arrest affidavit obtained Scott was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail after being arrested at 1:17 a.m. He’s facing trespassing of property charges along with disorderly intoxication. On billboard.com, it reports that Scott has already submitted a $650 bond following his early morning arrest at the Miami Beach Marina.

Scott was on a charter boat and allegedly got into a dispute with another crew. Police were called, and he was asked to leave the scene, which he did. According to the affidavit, police who were wearing body cameras saw the rapper yell at the crew on the yacht, and were able to “sense a strong smell of alcohol” on his breath. But he returned minutes later and allegedly started yelling at the crew again despite police telling him to not approach the boat, which led to his arrest.

This isn’t the only legal trouble that Travis has been involved in lately. The duo of Travis Scott and Tyga were allegedly involved in an alleged altercation with Atlanta rap producer Southside and Alexander “AE” Edwards. On mxdwn.com, it reports that the alleged fight started when Scott, Tyga and Edwards were allegedly near the DJ booth, where promoter Richie Akiva allegedly got on the mic and allegedly shouted all three men out, which allegedly Scott did not like being mentioned alongside the other two.

