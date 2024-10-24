LCD Soundsystem Gears Up to Release Their First New Album in Eight Years

Home News Will Close October 24th, 2024 - 2:41 PM

LCD Soundsystem is preparing to make a long-awaited return with their first new album in eight years. The influential band, known for their unique blend of dance-punk and electronic music, has fans buzzing with anticipation as they announce the album’s title and release date.

This forthcoming project follows their critically acclaimed 2017 album, American Dream, and promises to showcase the band’s signature sound while exploring new musical territories. Frontman James Murphy has hinted at a more experimental approach in this release, aiming to capture the evolution of the band since their hiatus.

Stereogum reports that a new track from the band titled X-Ray Eyes was played on NTS Radio.

Fans can expect a mix of introspective lyrics and infectious grooves, characteristic of LCD Soundsystem’s style. The first single is set to drop soon, providing a taste of what’s to come. With their return, the band is poised to reignite their creative spark and continue their legacy in the music scene.

The news comes alongside the band’s inclusion in the lineup of Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Mark your calendars for the album release, and stay tuned for more updates from LCD Soundsystem as they prepare to make their comeback.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin