Idles Announce Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

IDLES has announced new 2024 tour dates, including a North American tour with stops across the US, Canada and Mexico. They will kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3. They will then head overseas to Europe, beginning July 12 in Cardiff. The second North American leg begins September 14 at Asheville, NC’s Rabbit Rabbit and finishes in Mexico City. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th. Visit Idlesband.com to pre-order the record and gain access to presale tickets.

Last month, the band announced their highly anticipated new album TANGK, out on February 16 via Partisan Records, and shared the propulsive first single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Idles’ Joe Talbot said of the album in a statement, “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.” Tangk follows their 2021 album Crawler.

They were recently featured on the song “Uh Oh” with Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee and Starcrawler.

IDLES 2024 North American Tour Dates:

12/01/24- Hong Kong, China – Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival

12/02/24 -Bangkok, Thailand – Maho Rasop Festival

02/29/24- Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

03-01-24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizinik

03/02/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

03/05/24 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

03/07/24 – Paris, France – Zenith

03/08/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

03/09/24 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

03/11/24 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu

03/12/24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

03/14/24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

03/15/24 – Berlin, Germany- Max-Schmeling-Halle

03/16/24 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

03/18/24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery

03/19/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen

03/21/24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

03/22/24 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

03/23/24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

05/03/24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

05/04/24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05/07/24 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05/10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05/11/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

05/13/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05/18/24 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

05/21/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

05/22/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/23/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

06/10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

06/11/24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

06/13/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

07/12/24 – Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Castle

07/13/24 – Halifax, England – The Piece Hall

07/20/24 – Margate, England – Margate Summer Series

07/21/24 – Cornwall, England – The Wyldes

09/14/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

09/15/24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/18/24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/20/24 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum

09/21/24 – Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

09/24/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/01/24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Guanamor Teatro Estudio

10/02/24 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex

10/04/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre

11/17/24 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The Telegraph Building

11/19/24 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

11-23/24 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro

11-24/24 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – City Hall

11-25/24 – Nottingham, England – Rock City

11-29/24 – London, England – Alexandra Palace

12/01/24 – Brighton, England – The Brighton Centre

12/03/24 – Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham

12/06/24 – Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo

12-07/24 – Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin