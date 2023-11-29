Idles Announce Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

IDLES has announced new 2024 tour dates, including a North American tour with stops across the US, Canada and Mexico. They will kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3. They will then head overseas to Europe, beginning July 12 in Cardiff. The second North American leg begins September 14 at Asheville, NC’s Rabbit Rabbit and finishes in Mexico City. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th. Visit Idlesband.com to pre-order the record and gain access to presale tickets.
Last month, the band announced their highly anticipated new album TANGK, out on February 16 via Partisan Records, and shared the propulsive first single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Idles’ Joe Talbot said of the album in a statement, “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.” Tangk follows their 2021 album Crawler.
They were recently featured on the song “Uh Oh” with Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee and Starcrawler.
IDLES 2024 North American Tour Dates:
12/01/24- Hong Kong, China – Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival
12/02/24 -Bangkok, Thailand – Maho Rasop Festival
02/29/24- Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena
03-01-24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizinik
03/02/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
03/05/24 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
03/07/24 – Paris, France – Zenith
03/08/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
03/09/24 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
03/11/24 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu
03/12/24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
03/14/24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
03/15/24 – Berlin, Germany- Max-Schmeling-Halle
03/16/24 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
03/18/24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery
03/19/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen
03/21/24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
03/22/24 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
03/23/24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
05/03/24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
05/04/24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05/07/24 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05/10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05/11/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
05/13/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05/18/24 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
05/21/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
05/22/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/23/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
06/10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
06/11/24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
06/13/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
07/12/24 – Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Castle
07/13/24 – Halifax, England – The Piece Hall
07/20/24 – Margate, England – Margate Summer Series
07/21/24 – Cornwall, England – The Wyldes
09/14/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
09/15/24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/18/24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/20/24 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum
09/21/24 – Montreal, Quebec – M Telus
09/24/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/01/24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Guanamor Teatro Estudio
10/02/24 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex
10/04/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre
11/17/24 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The Telegraph Building
11/19/24 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
11-23/24 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro
11-24/24 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – City Hall
11-25/24 – Nottingham, England – Rock City
11-29/24 – London, England – Alexandra Palace
12/01/24 – Brighton, England – The Brighton Centre
12/03/24 – Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham
12/06/24 – Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo
12-07/24 – Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo
Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin