LCD Soundsystem Officially Releases New Single “x-ray eyes” and Confirms New Album

Home News Chloe Baxter November 1st, 2024 - 5:33 PM

James Murphy has officially announced the release of LCD Soundsystem’s new single, “X-Ray Eyes,” marking the band’s return to the music scene with their first new album since 2017’s American Dream.

The track premiered last month on NTS Radio and quickly captivated fans with its signature blend of electronic beats and introspective lyrics.

According to Consequence, in Murphy said, “So there’s a new LCD song now called ‘X-Ray Eyes.’ It’s the first single of what’s shaping up to be a new album. We’re still working on it, but it feels great to be putting out new music.”

The song features Murphy’s droll vocals layered over danceable drum machine rhythms, complemented by a playful synth that echoes throughout the track. The chorus, where he whispers, “X-ray eyes,” captures the essence of the song’s exploration of perception and disguise.

Listen to it here:

As the band embarks on a series of performances in Los Angeles, where they will showcase the new single live, the excitement surrounding the upcoming album continues to grow. Tickets for their LA residency are still available.

LCD Soundsystem is also among the lineup who will perform at Primavera Sound Barcelona, alongside Charlie XCX and FKA Twigs.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin