Knockdown Center Announces Outline Fest 2025 Lineup Featuring Explosions In The Sky, Thurston Moore, Michael Rother & More

According to brooklynvegan.com, today, the Knockdown Center has announced the Spring 2025 edition of their Outline series. This one is working a little differently because the event is happening on two different Saturdays that are two weeks apart. On March 30, the event will feature Michael Rother, Thurston Moore, experimental Australian duo HTRK, and Japanese singer and songwriter Eiko Ishibashi.

Then on April 12, the Knockdown Center will be seeing performances from post-rock greats Explosions in the Sky, Iceland group múm, Mexico City-based art-pop musician Mabe Fratti, shoegazers They are Gutting a Body of Water, Dutch electronic artist upsammy and ethereal Mexican group Diles Que No Me Maten.

People can get tickets now for both shows with using the BrooklynVegan presale password BVROTHER for March 30 and BKVEXPLOSIONS for April 12.

In other news, Explosions in the Sky have previously announced that they, Anohni, The Johnsons, Yo La Tengo and other musical acts will be performing at the 2025 edition of Big Ears Festival.

Photo Credit: Colin King