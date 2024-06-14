Anohni and the Johnsons Live Debut “It Must Change,” “Go Ahead,” “Can’t” & “Why Am I Alive Now?” During First Show In Nine Years

Home News Bella Rothman June 14th, 2024 - 9:54 PM

Anohni and The Johnson performed several of their new songs live for the first time ever this past week. After releasing their new album “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross” their live performance was highly anticipated.

It was the first time back on stage in over nine years and did not disappoint. Preforming in Athens, Greece at Odeons of Herodes and they had artist Marina Abramovic introduce the concert. The venue had outstanding architecture and created a great echo sound for Anohni’s vocals.

During the set, she debuted “It Must Change,” “Go Ahead,” “Can’t,” and “Why Am I Alive Now” all off the 2023 album. Fans excited for her to continue to play live after her long hiatus from the stage with her many upcoming show dates.