Thurston Moore Shares Captivating New Single “The Diver”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 25th, 2024 - 6:46 PM

Eclectic Thurston Moore has shared a new song titled “The Diver.” The newest single will be featured on Moore’s upcoming album Flow Critical Lucidity, set for release on September 20th, 2024.

So far Moore has released the singles, “Sans Limites” featuring Laetitia Sadier, a luminous guitar and piano melody, and “New in Town,” a old school punk tribute. Additionally, Moore has previously released the singles, “Hypnogram,” “Isadora” and “Rewilding,” all set to be featured on the upcoming album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

“The Diver” is a hypnotic single that captures the viewer in a spiral like psychosis through Thurston Moore’s slow psychedelic beat, and soft vocals. It captures Moore’s main influences, the 70s-80s punk and indie soundscapes that he thrives in.

Moore describes the single saying, “The Diver’ ends the album with the actual story of a diver lost underwater in Lake Geneva while these songs were being written. The diver was exploring the deep, researching a world at mercy to human disruption, only to be found days later, his life having succumbed to the wild. The song concludes the album, a repetitive piano figure like a call, a ringing, an alarm of melody.”

Produced by Daydream Library Series, lyrics by Radieux Radio, bass played by Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine and with percussionist Jem Doulton, “The Diver” and the multitude of songs that make up Flow Critical Lucidity, are a beautiful mix of genres/influences that are authentically Thurston Moore. In addition to the album’s release, Thurston Moore will be doing several live shows/appearances, including shows in the United Sates, London and Belgium.

Thurston Moore’s 2024 Live Shows/Appearances:

09/20/2024 – London, UK – Olympic Sound Studios (Album Listening Party)

09/20/2024 – London, UK – Barnes BookFest (‘Sonic Life’ Q&A)

09/22/2024 – London, Uk – Rough Trade East (Album Launch Party and Signing)

10/01/2024 – Brussels, BE – Bozar (Thurston Moore Duo with Hamid Drake)

11/01/2024 – Miami, FL – Miami Book Fair (‘Sonic Life’ Q&A)

12/01/2024: New York, NY – The 92nd Street Y (Thurston Moore in Conversation with Anthony DeCurtis: Sonic Life)

Thurston Moore’s Flow Critical Lucidity Tracklist:

1. “New in Town”

2. “Sans Limites”

3. “Shadow”

4. “Hypnogram”

5. “We Get High”

6. “Rewilding”

7. “The Diver”

Album Cover Art for Thurston Moore’s Flow Critical Lucidity: