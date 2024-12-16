Khruangbin Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Helado Negro

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 7:57 PM

Today, Grammy nominated Khruangbin have announced a very special run of homecoming shows in their home state of Texas, which are an extension of their 2025 A LA SALA Tour. The four date tour kick off in March with support from Helado Negro. Beginning in Grand Prairie on April 9, the band will then bring their revered live shows to Houston, followed by two nights at Austin’s legendary Moody Amphitheater.

The Khru Club presale begins on December 17, at 10 a.m. CT, followed by local presale on December 18, at 10 a.m. CT. General onsale will be live on December 19, at 10 a.m. CT and tickets can be purchased HERE.

The announcement follows Khruangbin Best New Artist Grammy nomination, with the nod coming off the back of their critically acclaimed album, A LA SALA. The band has toured North America, UK and Europe throughout 2024 and will continue their global tour by playing Australia and New Zealand before a run of festival dates across the U.S. and Europe in 2025.

Back in April, Khruangbin released their fourth studio album, A LA SALA, which means “to the room” in Spanish. The record is an exercise in returning in order to go further and do so on your own terms. With an emphasis on instrumental storytelling, the album showcased Khruangbin’s ability to transcend genres and craft a sound that feels intimate yet expansive.

A LA SALA Tour Dates

4/9 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie *

4/12 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

4/22 – 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

* With Helado Negro

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt