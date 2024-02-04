Grammys Live Blog: 66th Annual Grammy Awards Reactions, Thoughts & Information

Home News Megan Outten February 4th, 2024 - 12:33 PM

This story will be updated periodically throughout the award show.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles, CA. Trevor Noah will take the stage for the fourth year in a row as host and Master of Ceremonies. This years program includes the addition of three new categories that aim to not only celebrate popular music’s origins but to offer the opportunity for artists “from a multitude of backgrounds” to be potentially nominated and/or win a GRAMMY for their contributions to music. These new categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. The premiere ceremony, hosted by Justin Tranter, celebrated the ability to harmonize and unite people together in times of discord through music. Below are the winners from the non-televised portion of the 2024 Grammys ceremony.

12:49 SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost In The Machine.”

12:50 Skrillex, Fred again… & Flowdan wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble.”

12:53 Kylie Minogue wins Best Pop Dance Recording for “Padam Padam.”

12:54 Fred Again.. wins for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Actual Life 3.

12:57 Peso Pluma wins Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) for GÉNESIS.

12:58 Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta for Best Tropical Latin Album

12:59 Barbie The Album wins for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

1:02 Ludwig Göransson wins Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) for Oppenheimer.

1:04 Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab win Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

1:06 Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell win Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album)

1:09 The Beatles, Em Cooper, Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas win Best Music Video for “I’m Only Sleeping.”

1:10 David Bowie, Brett Morgen win Best Music Film for Moonage Daydream.

1:13 JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét, wins Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

1:15 Wet Leg wins Best Remixed Recording for “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix).”

1: 17 George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, Michael Romanowski, Ann Minicieli and Alicia Keys win Best Immersive Audio Album for The Diary Of Alicia Keys.

1:20 Performance by Brandy Clark featuring SistaStrings.

1:26 Chris Stapleton wins Best Country Solo Performance for “White Horse.”

1:28 Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson win Best Country Song for “White Horse.”

1:29 Allison Russell wins Best American Roots Performance for “Eve Was Black.”

1:30 Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile wins Best Americana Performance for “Dear Insecurity.”

1:34 Jason Isbell, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit win Best American Roots song for “Cast Iron Skillet.”

1:35 Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit win for Best Americana Album.

1:36 All My Love For You by Bobby Rush wins Best Traditional Blues Album.

1:38 Blood Harmony by Larkin Poe wins Best Contemporary Blues Album.

1:41 “Your Power” wins Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

1:43 All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett wins Best Gospel Album.

1:44 Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae wins Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

1:46 Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama wins Best Roots Gospel Album.

1:48 Performance by Kirk Franklin