Khruangbin Announce New Album A La Sala For April 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “A Love International”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Musical polymaths Khruangbin return with the announcement of A La Sala, which is the band’s fourth studio album and first LP in four years. The album will be out on April 5 by Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. Khruangbin’s journey has been emphatically its own, with a sound and visual representation with few precedents, ignoring pop expectations, relying only on internal inspirations, and a multitude of visions.

It is a mindset of penetrating the self, connecting to the surrounding world, and modeling your own life experiences. The building blocks then for A La Sala’s 12 songs were jigsaw pieces found in Khruangbin’s creative past, parts of the band not lost, but not yet tapped into.

Also out today is the lead single “A Love International,” which illustrates the reflective, celebratory nature of A La Sala with its wistful vocal flutterings underneath a propelling guitar and bass duet. After a decade spent cultivating an elusive, “A Love International” arrives as both a nostalgic and poised step forward for Khruangbin, a vista for a band posing subtle questions about the surreal nature of art’s representation and one’s own reality.

A La Sala Track List

Fifteen Fifty-Three May Ninth Ada Jean Farolim de Felgueiras Pon Pón Todavía Viva Juegos y Nubes Hold Me Up (Thank You) Caja de la Sala Three From Two A Love International Les Petits Gris