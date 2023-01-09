Dying Fetus And Suicide Silence Announce April 2023 Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today the Chaos & Carnage Tour have released the dates and lineup for this year. The tour will be co-headlined by the metal bands Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence who will share ending the concert each night. Also the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 will have special guests Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad.

The tour is produced by industry veterans Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 and West. Chaos & Carnage Tour is in its fourth year and has quickly gained popularity for showcasing the very best big-name, acclaimed acts from the world of extreme metal, while supporting new artists by providing them with a platform to play in front of a larger audience. Throughout the previous years the tour has featured Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Revocation, AngelMaker and more.

Tickets for the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time and VIP package upgrades available for purchase on January 20 at 10 am local time as well. For more information visit ChaosAndCarnage.com.

Chaos & Carnage 2023 Tour Dates:

April 7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre

April 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

April 9 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 13 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

April 14 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

April 15 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater

April 16 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

April 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amp

April 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

April 20 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

April 21 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

April 22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

April 24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

April 27 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

April 29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

April 30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

