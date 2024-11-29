Dani Filth of Cradle Of Filth Talks About the “Problem” with AI

Home News Chloe Baxter November 29th, 2024 - 9:42 PM

In a recent interview with Metal Journal, Cradle Of Filth’s frontman Dani Filth has shared his strong opinions about the rise of artificial intelligence, calling it “shit” and describing it as “a bit of a problem.”

Filth, known for “Malignant Perfection” and “She is a Fire”, is also known for his controversial thoughts on Spotify.

Filth was candid when discussing AI’s potential dangers, particularly its impact on creativity.

According to NME, “I think it is a danger,” he said, adding that while AI might offer some benefits, like aiding disabled people or making certain historical research easier, the broader implications concern him.

Filth compared AI’s emergence to the advent of streaming services, which he believes have made music consumption too easy and soulless. “There’s no soul searching, there’s no going to a record store,” he explained, reflecting on the days when fans would spend time searching for albums and discovering new bands.

“I think you lose the capacity to enjoy things as much,” he added, emphasizing the spiritual connection people once had with music.

The singer also expressed his concern for the future of artists, warning that AI could replace the hard work of musicians, writers, and creatives across industries. “For people’s spiritual growth, for the replacement of hard work of artists in whatever they do… I think it’s a bit of a problem.”