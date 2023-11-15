Decibel Philly Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Biohazard, Deicide, Dying Fetus and More

Home News Kennedy Huston November 15th, 2023 - 6:49 PM

The Decibel Philly Fest has announced their 2024 lineup featuring Biohazard, Deicide, Dying fetus, Crowbar, and more. Taking place April 12-13, the event will be held at The Fillmore in Philadelphia and is sure to be a thrilling event for metal-lovers. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning, Nov. 14.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the American based heavy metal band, Biohazard, is set to headline with an “exclusive performance” of Urban Discipline, a song off their second studio album. Originally formed in 1987, the group is known for fusing hardcore punk and metal, making them a significant presence within the music industry.

The weekend will be filled with a delectable beer lineup featuring an array of breweries like WarPigs Brewing from Indiana, TRVE Brewing from Colorado, Kings County Brewers Collective from New York, Black Sky Brewery from Colorado, Yards Brewing from Pennsylvania, Tonewood Brewing from New Jersey, and many more.