Cavalera Announce Winter 2025 ‘Third World Trilogy’ U.S. Tour Dates

December 16th, 2024

Cavalera has become synonymous with extreme metal music, which is a name that to this day still holds the highest regard and a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, Max and Iggor Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat because they revisited their earliest releases, Morbid Visions, Bestial Devastation and re-recorded them with bone-breaking intensity. A risk that few would dare to even attempt, the brothers artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

And now, Cavalera have announce their Third World Trilogy U.S. Tour. The 30 date trek will kick off on February 19, at Queen B in Cottonwood, Arizona and will make stops in Seattle, Brooklyn and Orlando before concluding at the Van Buren in Phoenix on March 30. Joining the tour are Oakland death metallers Necrot and California thrash/hardcore band Dead Heat.

Presale tickets will go on sale December 17, at 10 a.m. local time bu using the code RESTINPAIN. General admission tickets go on sale on December 20, at 10 a.m. by visiting www.cavaleraconspiracy.net/tour.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Max Cavalera said: “We are really excited to bring the ‘Third World Trilogy’, featuring Schizophrenia, to the US! If you want to hear fast riffs, pummeling drums, thunderous bass, and schizophrenic leads, jump in our pit!!”

Iggor Cavalera adds:“I’m super excited about this upcoming us tour, is one of those rare chances to see our first releases on our most purest form performed live. I hope to see you all in the pit!!! Don’t sleep on these dates. You have been warned. X.”

Third World Trilogy U.S. Tour Dates

2 – 19 – Cottonwood, AZ – Queen B Vinyl Cafe*

2 – 20 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

2 – 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

2 – 22 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater

2 – 23 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

2 – 24 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2 – 26 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

2 – 27 – Portland, OR -Roseland Theater

3 – 3 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

3 – 5 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

3 – 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

3 – 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

3 – 9 – Boston, MA – Paradise

3 – 11 -Albany, NY @ Empire Live

3 – 12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

3 – 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

3 – 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

3 – 15 – Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819

3 – 16 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

3 -17 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

3 – 18 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

3 – 20 – New Orleans, LA – Howlin’ Wolf

3 – 21 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes Fest ^

3 – 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City

3 – 23 – Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

3 – 24 -Wichita, KS – WAVE

3 – 26 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

3 – 27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

3 – 28 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

3 -30 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

* – No NECROT

^ – No Support