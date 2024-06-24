Andreas Kisser Comments On Cavalera Brothers Possibly Rejoining Sepultura For Farewell Concert: “It Would Be Great To Have A Very Last Show With Their Participation”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 3:12 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, During an interview with U.K.’s Metal Hammer Magazine Sepultura‘s guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked about the possibility of reuniting with original frontman Max Cavalera and drummer Igor Cavalera for a final show to end the band’s continuous Farewell Tour: “I won’t deny that it would be great to have a very last show with their participation, but it has to be great. It has to have people who are there to celebrate and not trying to discuss who was right or wrong on decisions from the past. In the end, we are celebrating now as the Sepultura of today. If they want to be a part of it, it would be amazing.” said Kisser.

The guitarists comments follows two weeks after Max was asked by Sakis Fragos, publisher and chief editor of Rock Hard Greece, if he has been approached by Sepultura’s current lineup to take part in what will eventually be the band’s final concert at the end of the farewell tour.

Max responded with: “I have not been approached. In fact, I think I saw one thing Andreas, of course said in an interview, like, ‘Why are we gonna ask them Max and Igor to take part? They’re gonna spoil the party, which is very typical of Andreas to say that.”

The artist adds with: “I don’t know. I think I’m gonna let things happen the way they’re gonna happen. I’m not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion. okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way. Just like with these re-recordings albums That Igor and I are doing. I think we made them the right way. honest, proper, from the heart.”

Sepultura broke up in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four piece band split with the vocalist and guitarist’s wife Gloria as their manager. Max’s brother Igor stuck around with the group for another 10 years before leaving the band and teamed up with Max in Cavalera Conspiracy.