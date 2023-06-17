Cavalera Releases Lyric Video For “Bestial Devastation”

American heavy-metal brothers Max and Igor Cavalera have recently released a recording of their 1985 “Bestial Devastation” back when they were Sepultura. This follows the release of their cover of another one of their Sepultura songs “Morbid Visions”, which was released last month.
When listening to Cavalera’s cover, one can take notice of how the guitars sound clearer in the re-record, along with how the audio quality in general is modernized when compared to Sepultura’s original version. According to MetalSucks, Max stated that the instrumental choices were by design, as he and Igor believe that their “tastes and styles have grown over the years.”
When asked about their re-recording for “Bestial Devastation” and “Morbid Visions” in a recent press release, Max said “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded “Bestial Devastation” and “Morbid Visions” with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now… apocalyptic as hell!”
The Cavalera brother’s plan to re-record and release both EP “Bestial Devastation” and full album “Morbid Visions” in full on July 14th via Nuclear Blast Studios. As per the press release, the Cavalera brothers employed Arthur Rizk to mix the EP and album, while enlisting Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for the releases.
Below is the tracklist for Morbid Visions:
- Morbid Visions
- Mayhem
- Troops Of Doom
- War
- Crucifixion
- Show Me The Wrath
- Funeral Rites
- Empire Of The Damned
- Burn The Dead *New, never released*
And here is the tracklist for Bestial Devastation:
- The Curse
- Bestial Devastation
- Antichrist
- Necromancer
- Warriors Of Death
- Sexta Feira 13 *New, never released*
Cavalera’s upcoming tour kicks off on August 29th in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Revel Entertainment Center. The rest of their tour dates can be found below:
08.29. US Albuquerque, NM – Revel
08.31. US Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
09.01. US Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
09.02. US New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
09.03. US Birmingham, AL – Saturn
09.05. US Covington, KY – Madison Theatre
09.06. US Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
09.07. US Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09.08. US Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS
09.09. US Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Open Air
09.10. US St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
09.12. US Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
09.14. US Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
09.15. US Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
09.16. US Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
09.18. US El Paso, TX – RockHouse Bar & Grill
09.19. US San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
09.20. US Houston, TX – House of Blues
09.21. US Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
09.22. US Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater
09.23. US Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
09.25. US Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
09.26. US Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09.27. US New York, NY – Irving Plaza
09.28. US Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
09.29. US Reading, PA – Reverb
09.30. US Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
10.01. US Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
10.02. US Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10.05. US Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
10.06. US Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
10.07. US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
10.08. US Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10.10. US Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
10.11. US Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
10.12. US Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10.14. US Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10.15. US San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10.17. US Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
10.18. US Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
