Cavalera Releases Lyric Video For “Bestial Devastation”

American heavy-metal brothers Max and Igor Cavalera have recently released a recording of their 1985 “Bestial Devastation” back when they were Sepultura. This follows the release of their cover of another one of their Sepultura songs “Morbid Visions”, which was released last month.

When listening to Cavalera’s cover, one can take notice of how the guitars sound clearer in the re-record, along with how the audio quality in general is modernized when compared to Sepultura’s original version. According to MetalSucks, Max stated that the instrumental choices were by design, as he and Igor believe that their “tastes and styles have grown over the years.”

When asked about their re-recording for “Bestial Devastation” and “Morbid Visions” in a recent press release, Max said “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded “Bestial Devastation” and “Morbid Visions” with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now… apocalyptic as hell!”

The Cavalera brother’s plan to re-record and release both EP “Bestial Devastation” and full album “Morbid Visions” in full on July 14th via Nuclear Blast Studios. As per the press release, the Cavalera brothers employed Arthur Rizk to mix the EP and album, while enlisting Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for the releases.

Below is the tracklist for Morbid Visions:

Morbid Visions Mayhem Troops Of Doom War Crucifixion Show Me The Wrath Funeral Rites Empire Of The Damned Burn The Dead *New, never released*

And here is the tracklist for Bestial Devastation:

The Curse Bestial Devastation Antichrist Necromancer Warriors Of Death Sexta Feira 13 *New, never released*

Cavalera’s upcoming tour kicks off on August 29th in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Revel Entertainment Center. The rest of their tour dates can be found below:

08.29. US Albuquerque, NM – Revel

08.31. US Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

09.01. US Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

09.02. US New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

09.03. US Birmingham, AL – Saturn

09.05. US Covington, KY – Madison Theatre

09.06. US Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

09.07. US Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09.08. US Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS

09.09. US Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Open Air

09.10. US St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

09.12. US Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

09.14. US Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

09.15. US Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

09.16. US Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

09.18. US El Paso, TX – RockHouse Bar & Grill

09.19. US San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

09.20. US Houston, TX – House of Blues

09.21. US Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

09.22. US Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater

09.23. US Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

09.25. US Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

09.26. US Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09.27. US New York, NY – Irving Plaza

09.28. US Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

09.29. US Reading, PA – Reverb

09.30. US Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

10.01. US Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

10.02. US Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10.05. US Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

10.06. US Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

10.07. US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

10.08. US Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10.10. US Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

10.11. US Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

10.12. US Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10.14. US Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10.15. US San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10.17. US Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10.18. US Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

