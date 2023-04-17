Max and Iggor Cavalera to Re-Record Sepultura’s Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions and Announces Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Nuclear Blast Records have announced the signing of the metal band Cavalera and now, the band have revealed they re-recorded Sepultura’s first EP Bestial Devastation and first full-length album Morbid Visions.



In the press release Max Cavalera shares his excitement about the music he has been working on.

“As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”

Iggor Cavalera adds: “I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit.”

Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max, Iggor and it is engineered by John Aquilino. Arthur Rizk did the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera hired Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

In light of the news about the upcoming albums, Cavalera have also announced the will be hitting the road this Fall on their Morbid Devastation Tour. The 40-date trek will kick off in Albuquerque and will be making its way to Chicago, Houston and Baltimore and Denver before ending at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time and the tickets will be available at www.cavaleraconspiracy.net

Morbid Visions Tracklist

1. Morbid Visions

2. Mayhem

3. Troops Of Doom

4. War

5. Crucifixion

6. Show Me The Wrath

7. Funeral Rites

8. Empire Of The Damned

9. Burn The Dead

Bestial Devastation Tracklist

1. The Curse

2. Bestial Devastation

3. Antichrist

4. Necromancer

5. Warriors Of Death

6. Sexta Feira 13

Morbid Devastation Tour Dates