Jelly Roll Joined By Snoop Dogg For Collaborative Performance Of “Spark” In Nashville

According to yahoo.com, on November 27, Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance at Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville by joining the country star to debut a collaboration off Snoop’s upcoming album, Missionary.

The song, “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” matches Tom Petty’s 1993 classic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and reflects Snoop’s longtime affinity for marijuana. Roll then takes a verse of his own on the song, while also singing the chorus featured on Petty’s original version.

After finishing the performance, Snoop took out a blunt and lighter, and walked back over to Roll to share with him. “Oh he’s lighting a fresh one,” the artist said before he and Snoop both took a few puffs onstage. Snoop performed several of his own songs before debuting the Roll collaboration too, including his classics “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin and Juice” and “Next Episode.”

“Last Dance With Mary Jane” will release with the rest of Missionary on December 13 and other artists featured on the Dr. Dre-produced project include Eminem, 50 Cent, Jhené Aiko and other artists. Last night marked Roll’s final Beautifully Broken tour date of the year, with the shows slated to continue in Canada next year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz