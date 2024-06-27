The Bear Season Three Premiere Features Previously Unreleased Eddie Vedder Cover Of “Save It For Later” & Nine Inch Nails’ “Together”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Season three of FX and Hulu’s The Bear dropped on June 26 and while many watch for the tension, the viewers go to hear series’s impressive soundtrack. The new season did not feature any big hits but at the closing credits, it was revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were the creators of the episode one score. Of course they were. While The Bear lists “Music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross,” Nine Inch Nails‘s “Together” from 2020 ambient album Ghost IV: Together was used effectively throughout the episode.

Episode two opens with a lovely acoustic cover of The English Beat’s 1982 classic “Save it For Later” by Eddie Vedder. The Bear had already used Pearl Jam’s songs “Animal” and “Come Back” in previous episodes. Different renditions of “Save it For Later” pop up throughout the series as a bit of a theme for the moments in the season. Vedder shared the cover last night shortly after Season three was released on Hulu

