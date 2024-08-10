Nine Inch Nails Announce Forthcoming Score For TRON: Ares

Home News Cristian Garcia August 10th, 2024 - 7:18 PM

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they will score the upcoming TRON movie, TRON: Ares during Disney’s D23 presentation. For NIN members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross TRON: Ares this will be the group’s first new project since their 2020 ambient albums Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Along with the reveal trailer, it was reported that the soundtrack will feature an alternate version of “Something I can Never Have” off of their 1989 debut album Pretty Hate Machine.

Directed by Joachim Ronning and Starring Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Sarah Desjardins and Jeff Bridges. The third film in the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares is the follow up to 2010s TRON: Legacy, which was scored by Daft Punk.

As reported from Consequence of Sound, Reznor and Ross revealed that the had several projects in the works which include scores for the FX TV show The Bear, a film with horror director Mike Flanagan and a collaboration with Epic Games. The duo has also said they were planning to launch their own record company, as Reznor had expressed desire to make a new Nine Inch Nails album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat