The Hellacopters Share Dynamic New Single & Video “(I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory”

today, rock band The Hellacopters have released brand new single, “(I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory,” which is from their much anticipated new studio album, Overdriver. The tune sees the band take on the post modern preoccupation with nostalgia.

Forgoing influences like the MC5 or KISS, “(I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory” nods more to power pop pioneers THE WHO, THE RASPBERRIES, or even BADFINGER, with its major and minor shifts by offering up hidden harmonic treasures while still beating to the ‘Copters’ signature driving pulse.

Like past favorites “No Song Unheard” or “Carry Me Home”, the ditty reminds us of the band‘s unique capacity to temper their furious-paced action rock, with a songwriting sensibility that transcends their genre. As for the music video, it was directed Emil Klinta, which includes behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions.

Less than three years after their triumphant and chart-storming comeback record, Eyes Of Oblivion, which entered at number one in their home country, number three in Germany and number six in Finland, Sweden’s most consistently great rock outfit is back with another banger of an album, Overdriver, that is due out on January 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat