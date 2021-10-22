The Hellacopters Announce First New Album In 16 Years For Spring 2022 Release Via Nuclear Blast

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 22nd, 2021 - 9:13 PM

The Swedish rock band The Hellacopters have announced their new album which is set to release in spring of 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. The collective’s forthcoming album is their first in 16 years.

In addition to the album announcement, the group posted on their Instagram stating that their third album “Grande Rock” is now available on all streaming services for the first time ever. A physical re-release of their third album will be obtainable in the “not too distant future.”

The Hellactopters’ Instagram caption reads, “we are absolutely delighted, over the moon even, to announce that we have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. And that we have just finished the recording of our new album! Our first long player with original songs since “Rock And Roll Is Dead” in 2005 no less. It’s been sent off to the pressing plant and will see the light of day sometime in the first half of next year.”

The full Instagram post can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hellacopters (@thehellacopters)

In late January, The Hellacopters covered Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along The Watchtower” on Swedish television. Just before the cover of Hendrix’s classic, the group teamed up with Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV for their cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat