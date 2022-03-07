The Hellacopters Share Powerful New Song And Video “So Sorry I Could Die”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 7th, 2022 - 1:02 PM

Swedish high energy rock and roll band The Hellacopters release the official video for their brand new single “So Sorry I Could Die,” a sarcastic apology for not wanting to be the company misery loves.

This third single off their upcoming April album, Eyes Of Oblivion, puts one in the mind of a melancholic version of George Thorogood And The Destroyers’ “Bad To The Bone” with its iconic electric guitar riffs and drum rollouts. In “So Sorry I Could Die” lead singer Nicki Andersson is not sorry for walking away from a miserable situation, an ironic twist to the cheeky title as he sings “Well, you left behind a trail of grief and trouble. Oh, I should have seen the signs, but don’t make it double.”

The video, set in black and white with Halloween type script, gives a Frankenstein feel and is no less eery. Long Cadillacs that resemble hearses slowly drive through a graveyard; each band member in one while Andersson sings solemnly as he looks out the window. The scene transitions to a breakout jam session in an all-white room where the band play their heart out.

The video was directed by Amir Chamdin who was responsible for their two previous music videos. The Hellacopters’ forthcoming Eyes of Oblivion will be their first studio album released after a 16 year break, according to mxwdn.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat