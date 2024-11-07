Poison Drummer Confirms Reunion In 2026

Home News Lily Meline November 7th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

In 2022, Poison’s Bret Michaels speculated that, if the band were ever to go on another world tour, a good time for them to do so would be 2025. In hindsight, we can now say, “close enough,” as it has now been made official by Poison’s drummer, Rikki Rockett, that the band’s next big tour will take place in 2026.

Seemingly, their 2025 plan was set back due to medical concerns restricting Bret Michaels. According to Consequence Sound, said medical concerns include diabetes, skin cancer and a brain hemorrhage. Michaels has also had to cancel a show in the past due to an allergic reaction, though that was likely fairly easy to recover from.

Still, though, it’s quite exciting to have definite proof that a tour is officially in the works. Reports have stated that all current band members will be playing, so in addition to Bret Michaels and Rikki Rockett, Bobby Dall and C.C. DeVille will be onstage and rocking out.

No further details of the tour have been released, and as of now, the tour is being referred to by the band as simply “Poison 2026.”