Twisted Sister to be Inducted Into the Metal Hall of Fame

According to blabbermouth.net yesterday Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza and late drummer A.J Pero of Twisted Sister will be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the six annual charity gala which is set to take place on January 26, 2023 at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California.

In the following statement Metal Hall Of Fame’s president and CEO Pat Gesualdo mentions how wonderful the event will be.

“The 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala is going to be an amazing event as always. There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions and many exciting surprises and performances.” said Gesualdo

The event will also host a special Rocavaka vodka meet-and-greet with Snider, who is Rocavaka’s brand ambassador. The meet-and-greet will happen when the induction ceremony ends and there will be limited-edition Snider numbered Rocavaka bottles that will be made available for purchase and signing.

In a statement French expresses how grateful he and the band are for being inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame.

“Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers.” said French

Also all-star jams and other surprises for the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala will be announced in the next few weeks.