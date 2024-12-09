The Used Announce Spring 2025 North American 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 5:23 PM

According to nme.com, The Used have announced a 25th Anniversary Tour, where the band will be performing their first three albums over three nights in the US, UK and Australia. The rock band will take over Detroit, Boston, Sayreville, New York, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and San Diego beginning in April.

The Used will play three back-to-back appearances at each city and they will play their 2002 self-titled debut, 2004’s In Love and Death and 2007’s Lies for the Liars in full. From there, the band will head over to the UK for a show at London’s The Dome and two special performances at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds.

The Used will then make their way to Australia, where they will perform their first three LP’s in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. An artist and Ticketmaster presale will be available starting (December 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

A Spotify presale will happen on December 12, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of general ticket sales, which will begin on December 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Used 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

4/3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

4/5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore^

4/6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore+

4/9 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues*

4/11 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues^

4/12 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues+

4/15 – Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom*

4/16 – Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom^

4/18 – Sayreville, NJ –The Starland Ballroom+

4/19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

4/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza^

4/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza+

4/25 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues*

4/26 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues^

4/27 – Chicago, IL –House Of Blues+

4/29 – Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre*

4/30 – Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre^

5/2 – Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre+

5/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*

5/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union^

5/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union+

5/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

5/10- Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern^

5/11- Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern+

5/13 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues*

5/15 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues^

5/16 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues+

* Playing Self-Titled Record

^ Playing In Love and Death

+ Playing Lies for the Liars

Photo Credit: Colin King