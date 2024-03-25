The Used Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Story Of The Year

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 7:56 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

American rock band from Utah, The Used, has just announced their summer 2024 tour where they will be accompanied by the artists Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky. This North American tour will take the band across the United States and Canada starting on June 20th in Gary, IN at the Northern Indiana Hard Rock Casino and will end on July 13th in Norfolk, VA at The NorVa. This tour will have a total of sixteen different stops in destinations such as Columbus, OH, Wallingford, CT, and Montreal, QC.

The Used’s and Story Of The Year’s presale tickets and VIP packages were available on March 20th at 10 am local time. The same goes for Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Spotify Presale happened the same day but at noon local time. Local/radio presale tickets were available starting on March 21st at 10 am local time. General on-sale started on March 22nd at 10 am local time through The Used’s website; theused.net.

The complete list of The Used’s summer 2024 dates goes as follows:

June 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino – Northern Indiana

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

June 23 – Franklin, WI – Phase Fest*

June 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

June 28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 2 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

July 3 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland

July 5 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

July 6 – St. Catharines, ON – Born and Raised Fest#

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live

July 10 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

* Festival appearance with The Used and Story Of The Year

# Festival appearance with The Used

^ The Used and Amira Elfeky only

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva