The Used Announce Upcoming Fall 2023 North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to consequence.net, rock band The Used have announced a new US tour kicking off in early September. The tour will feature special guests Sleeping with Sirens and Dead American.

Everything kicks off on September 5 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through October 11 in Paso Robles, California. The tour announcement follows The Used wrapping up their co-headlining Spring and Summer North American tour with Pierce the Veil. That trek ends July 2 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Used are touring in support of their latest album Toxic Positivity, which arrived last month. Sleeping with Sirens released their latest album Complete Collapse last year.

A Live Nation pre sale starts on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin on June 30. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows through StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The Used Tour Dates

9/5 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company #

9/6 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues #

9/8 – Harrisburg, PA – Southside Stage Harrisburg #

9/9 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

9/12 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks #

9/13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner#

9/15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Freedom Hill #

9/16 – Indianapolis, IN – White River State Park #

9/17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest *

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore #

9/20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater #

9/22 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

9/23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha #

9/25 – Tulsa, OK – The Criterion #

9/27 – Flagstaff, AZ – Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater#

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues #

9/30 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium !

10/1 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live #

10/3 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park Amphitheater #

10/4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom #

10/7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo #

10/8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House #

10/10 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre #

10/11 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

# = w/ Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American

! = w/ Dead American

* = festival