The Used Announces Autumn 2024 Tour Dates

After their summer tour, The Used is set to tour again this fall. They will be joined by Plain White T’s and RAUE. The tour is set to start on September 21st and continue until October 7th.
VIP packages will be available for the band’s upcoming fall tour. Blabbermouth reports that the VIP packages include a general admission ticket, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with The Used, an exclusive poster, a coffee mug, and early entry to the venue and the merch.
The general ticket sale started on June 14th at 10 am local time on The Used’s official website.
The Used is releasing their deluxe b-sides album MEDZ, including 8 new tracks, on June 21, 2024.
The Used tour dates:
21/09/24 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall Photo Credits: Ekaterina Gorbacheva
23/09/24 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
25/09/24 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater
26/09/24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
28/09/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
29/09/24 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
01/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
02/10/24 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
04/10/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
05/10/24 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheater
07/10/24 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
