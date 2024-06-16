The Used Announces Autumn 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson June 16th, 2024 - 11:39 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

After their summer tour, The Used is set to tour again this fall. They will be joined by Plain White T’s and RAUE. The tour is set to start on September 21st and continue until October 7th.

VIP packages will be available for the band’s upcoming fall tour. Blabbermouth reports that the VIP packages include a general admission ticket, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with The Used, an exclusive poster, a coffee mug, and early entry to the venue and the merch.



The general ticket sale started on June 14th at 10 am local time on The Used’s official website.



The Used is releasing their deluxe b-sides album MEDZ, including 8 new tracks, on June 21, 2024.

The Used tour dates: