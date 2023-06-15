The Used Share New Animated Music Video For “Giving Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Rock band The Used have shared new a new animated music video for their song “Giving Up”. Directed by digital artist Gabriel Russo, the video takes people on an introspective journey across the imaginative landscapes of Bert McCracken’s psyche.

Swallowed by the earth, various animals and caricatures of Bert McCracken, viewers are transported through a colorful sequence of galaxies and deserts. Russo’s cut-out animations pair seamlessly with the visual imagery stitched into “Giving Up” as viewers spot moonlight in darkness and flowers in the dirt. The video illustrates the mental frenzy in finding silver linings among the chaos.

In the press release vocalist McCracken shares his thoughts about the latest and the band’s latest album Toxic Positivity.

“Day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person. This record is quite tough for me to listen to because it’s a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever.”

Toxic Positivity hares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing.

