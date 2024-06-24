Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Invites Father Onstage For Duet Of “Antivist”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, On June 23 Oli Sykes‘s dad Ian went onstage as guest vocalist on “Antivist” during Bring Me The Horizon‘s show. When introducing his father onstage at Germany’s Hurricane Festival, Sykes told the crowd: “Help him out he’s a little nervous” before the singer’s dad stepped in to perform the fan favorite track from Sempiternal. The lead singer added: “Make some noise for the coolest dad in the world!”

To help capture the magical moment, some crowd members went on social media to post videos of Sykes and his father Ian performing “Antivist” at Germany’s Hurricane Festival.

“antivist performed by ian sykes (dad) and oli”

antivist performed by ian sykes (dad) and oli pic.twitter.com/5v9OTgIdnL — -. .- –.. (@ANTIVISTSLAYER) June 23, 2024

“OLI SYKES DAD JOINED HIM ON STAGE TO SING ANTIVIST!?!!” OLI SYKES DAD JOINED HIM ON STAGE TO SING ANTIVIST!?!!pic.twitter.com/N6bd7hC4Gp — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) June 23, 2024 Ian is the latest guest vocalist on “Antivist,” where members of Bad Omens and Sleep Token have also previously provided support on the track while Bring Me The Horizon toured the U.K, and Australia.