Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Bring Me The Horizon have officially released their highly anticipated new album, NeX GEn through Columbia Records after several delays. The record is the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and sees the band expanding both musically and conceptually.

NeX GEn serves as the follow up to 2020’s POST HUMAN: Survival Horror, which featured collaborations with Yungblud, Nova Twins, Babymetal and Amy Lee of Evanescence. Survival Horror was recorded during the COVID lockdowns, almost entirely remotely enabling them to express their feelings of anger, fear, emptiness and despair.

Frontman Oli Sykes commented that the new album took “ages to write” because it came down to the band thinking that lockdown would last much longer than it did. When it lifted, the band quickly found their schedules full with touring and headlining festivals such as When We Were Young and Sick New World in Las Vegas.

Recently, the band teamed up with Babymetal for a live performance of their collaborative song “Kingslayer” at the latter festival.

[ost] dreamseeker YOUtopia Kool-Aid Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd liMOusIne ft AURORA DArkSide a bulleT w/my namE On ft Underoath [ost] (spi)ritual n/A LosT sTraNgeRs R.i.p (duskCOre RemIx) AmEN! (feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw) [ost] puss-e DiE4u DIg It

