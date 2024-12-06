My Dying Bride Announces Show for May 2025 With New Live Guest Vocalist Mikko Kotamäki

Home News Chloe Baxter December 6th, 2024 - 9:52 PM

In an exciting announcement, My Dying Bride is set to return to the stage in May 2025, marking their first live performance since the band’s hiatus. The legendary British doom metal outfit, known for “Her Dominion” and “The Second of Three Bells”, will play at the Rockmaraton Fesztivál in Dunaújváros, Hungary, from May 3-5, 2025.

According to Metal Injection, the lineup will feature a surprising twist: Swallow the Sun vocalist Mikko Kotamäki will fill in for regular frontman Aaron Stainthorpe.

This marks a dramatic shift, as Stainthorpe’s absence has raised questions about his future with the band. While the band has not provided further details, the official announcement welcomes Kotamäki with excitement.

The band writes, “We warmly welcome Mikko, who has graciously joined the MDB live setup, enabling us to bring both new and classic songs back to the stage.”

Fans can expect a mix of tracks from their latest album A Mortal Binding alongside other classic My Dying Bride anthems, like The Ghost of Orion.

Ticket sales for the Rockmaraton Fesztivál are now live, and you can grab yours here.

My Dying Bride’s 2025 return is one of the most anticipated events in the metal world, and with Mikko Kotamäki stepping in, it promises to be a historic performance.