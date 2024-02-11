My Dying Bride Announces New Album A Mortal Binding For April 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Thornwyck Hymn”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 11th, 2024 - 7:16 PM

My Dying Bride, an English doom-metal band are announcing their 15th studio album, A Mortal Binding which is set to release on April 19, 2024 by Nuclear Blast Records. The release is accompanied by the release of their new single “Thornwyck Hymn” that comes with the music video directed by Daniel Gray on the same day.

The video depicts a maritime story of unfolding desire and tragedy. When asked about their single, My Dying Bride’s Aaron Stainthorpe said, “Set upon the rugged coast of Yorkshire, Thornwyck village has spent an eternity being haunted by the chill waters that wash it’s shore – and the hidden folk who dwell in the salty depths.

Woe betide anyone who fares into the briny sea, or even steels to close to it’s edge for they may never set foot back on mother earth.”

The band’s release of A Mortal Binding is much anticipated after the release of The Ghost of Orion which came out in 2020. This album stages the band’s next exultant phase of elegiac misery which is a general theme in their songs.

A Mortal Binding tracklisting –

Her Dominion Thornwyck Hymn The 2nd of Three Bells Unthrones Creed The Apocalyptist A Starving Heart Crushed Embers

The album is available in different formats including CD jewel case, Vinyl 2LP gatefold in green, red with black smoke and clear with black smoke.

My Dying Bride hired Mark Mynett, a music producer from Mynett’s Mynetaur Productions in Manchester, United Kingdom to produce, mix and master A Mortal binding.

My Dying Bride is a doom metal band from West Yorkshire, United Kingdom. For over three decades, the band has been the voice of the hopeless and broken, combining haunting sounds with melancholic tones which is their signature sound.