My Dying Bride Shares New Single & Video “The 2nd of Three Bells”

British death-doom legends, My Dying Bride, recently announced their 15th studio album, A Mortal Binding. Which is set to be released on April 19th. Today, the Yorkshire sextet have revealed the second single from the record. The solemn, mournful track “The 2nd of Three Bells”. Accompanying the new single is the richly gothic video directed by Daniel Gray.

The video begins on a somber note with the band performing in a 19th century Victorian style house, where each member of the band playing their instruments in a different room of the house. In the between the solemn section of the song, women appear in the same rooms as the band members and are hanging and spinning to hollow cutouts of 3D shapes. As the song’s changes tempo, the graying environment turns bright and as the women become firebreathers and the scene changes between band members become erratic before returning to the calm slow pace as the video closes out.

My Dying Bride’s guitarist Andrew Craighan has commented on the new single.

“The 2nd of Three Bells sees the band in a more musical performance role juxtaposed with the artistic metaphor of the struggles between a deathknell itself and the lust for life’s brief joys.”

My Dying Bride’s upcoming new record A Mortal Binding releases April 19th on Nuclear Blast Records.

A Mortal Binding Tracklist:

Her Dominion Thornwyck Hymn The 2nd of Three Bells Unthroned Creed The Apocalyptist A Starving Heart Crushed Embers

Watch the video for My Dying Bride’s new single “The 2nd of Three Bells” below.