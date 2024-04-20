My Dying Bride Share Dark New Single & Video “Her Dominion”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 20th, 2024 - 9:48 PM

Death-doom legends My Dying Bride have just released their 15th studio album A Mortal Binding. To promote the release of their album, the sextet from Yorkshire have released a video for to the final single of the album “Her Dominion”. A haunting lyric video, directed by Tommy Antonini.

The first track of A Mortal Binding, starts the album off with a miserable and brilliant atmosphere. Set to a rhythmic adagio groove with a lush violin set, “Her Dominion” will give listeners a good first impression. This dichotomy which sets My Dying Bride apart from the other death-doom outfits is utilized fully in the raw distress the song presents. The video itself also aims to present the same tone. Delighting in anxiety, panic, and loss of one’s self, the lyric video presents the song’s stanza set to the backdrop of dimly lit environments. As the song progresses the internal trauma and anguish continues to be explored with such artistic depth.

In a press release from the band’s label Nuclear Blast Records, guitarist Andrew Craighan commented on the video,

“The video very closely represents the downward spiral the song itself is portraying. A twisted internal division masquerading as beauty. Enjoy the darkness.”

A Mortal Binding, the 15th album from My Dying Bride is available now via Nuclear Blast Records.

A Mortal Binding Tracklist:

Her Dominion Thornwyck Hymn The 2nd of Three Bells Unthroned Creed The Apocalyptist A Starving Heart Crushed Embers

Watch the lyric video for “Her Dominion Below: