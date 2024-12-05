Pearl Jam Announces Spring 2025 ‘Dark Matter’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 12:30 PM

In continued support of their album, Dark Matter, Pearl Jam will be touring select U.S. cities in April and May 2025. Pearl Jam’s live dates will start in Hollywood, FL on April 24 and 26, before wrapping up with performances in Pittsburgh, PA on May 16 and 18. A Ten Club members only presale for all dates begins on December 5 and only paid Ten Club members active as of 11:59 p.. PT on December 4, are eligible to participate in this presale. For more information visit pearljam.com.

Also, public tickets will be available through an artist presale hosted by Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for presale access for up to five concert dates now through Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. PT. The presale starts Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Pearl Jam strives to protect access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable as permitted and selling approximately 10 percent of tickets through PJ Premium to offset increased costs. Pearl Jam continues to use all-in pricing and the ticket price shown includes service fees. Any applicable taxes will be added at checkout.

Pearl Jam is an alternative rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band’s lineup consists of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron. Thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases later, Pearl Jam continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates

4/24-26-Hollywood, Fl-Hard Rock Live

4/29-51-Atlanta, Georgia-State Farm Arena

5/6-8-Nashville,TN-Bridgestone Arena

5/11-13-Raleight,NC-Lenovo Center

5/16-18-Pittsburgh,PA-PPG Paints Arena

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister