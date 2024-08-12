Pearl Jam Shares Live Performance Video Of “Wreckage”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Pearl Jam has released a new live music video for their current single, “Wreckage,” which was filmed at their May 16 Las Vegas show. The single went number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking the first time Pearl Jam has accomplished consecutive number one’s on the chart. Pearl Jam‘s “Wreckage” video features some of the band’s unique tour visuals that were created by fellow Seattle native, Rob Sheridan.

While talking about the music video, director David Fincher says: “Pearl Jam isn’t a bright, cold LED screen; it’s a warm, incandescent light. We talked about, ‘What if we did this with a really analog feel?’ What if we used a projection screen, and some ways to help bring the visuals into the space with the band but not be fighting for attention with what is one of the greatest live bands, in terms of musical performances, of our generation.”

Pearl Jam’s 7th studio album, Dark Matter, recently crossed 100 Million streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and also scored number one on five Billboard charts simultaneously: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock. With their latest release, the band has also tied for most number one albums in Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart history.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried