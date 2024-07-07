Stone Gossard Of Pearl Jam Cautions Trump Voters: “In The End, I Hope That They’re Going To Realize That It’s More Serious Than Performance Art”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 7th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Recently, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard was interviewed with NME. During the interview, Gossard was asked if he thinks Trump can become president again, and to this he responded:

“I guess it’s possible. In a sense, Trump is a performance artist and some people play along with his performance because it suits them in certain ways. I think in the end, I hope that they’re going to realize that it’s more serious than performance art.”

When he was asked what he predicts as consequences of Trump being re-elected again, Blabbermouth reports Gossard’s response: “ “I always feel like equal and opposite energies bump up against each other, and when something goes too far one way you unleash another energy that will take it back in a different direction, but you don’t know exactly how that’s gonna happen. I still think that’s going to be part of the equation, that if somehow he gets everything he wants he’s also going to be met with some force that he’s not expecting and it’s gonna shift it into some other direction. That’s the best I can hope for I guess.”