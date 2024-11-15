Chelsea Wolfe Unveils Acoustic Cover Of Spiritbox’s “Cellar Door”

Home News Catalina Martello November 15th, 2024 - 6:33 PM

According to Metal Injection, Chelsea Wolfe has released an acoustic cover of Spirtibox’s “Cellar Door.” The cover comes as no surprise as Chelsea Wolfe covered the song for BBC Radio 1 earlier this year.

Wolfe beautifully incorporates her gothic rock tunes in the cover of the song. Wolfe fully removes the sound of heavy metal in the original song and softens it. Her chilling vocals transform the song into her own along with using her typical folk tempo.

Earlier this month, Wolfe paid tribute to the Cranberries by performing their song “Zombies” alongside her own “Tunnels.” This intimate performance took place in Ireland. Wolfe similarly added her gothic lens into “Zombies” as she did with “Cellar Door.”

Two years ago, Wolfe released a haunting cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.” Wolfe spoke about the influence Mitchell has on her own music which made Wolfe feel inclined to covering one of her songs. Wolfe’s signature vocals allured her fans through the cover of “Woodstock” similarly to how she is doing with “Cellar Door.”





