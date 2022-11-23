2000TREES Festival Announce Initial 2023 Lineup Featuring The Wonder Years, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Loathe & More

Home News Roy Lott November 23rd, 2022 - 2:58 PM

Dan "soupy" Campbell of The Wonder Years always puts on a great performance.

2000trees Festival has announced its initial lineup for 2023, taking place July 5-8 at the Upcote Farm Cheltenham. Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes will be headlining Saturday with the other four headliners being announced at a later date. Other acts on the bill include The Wonder Years , Hundred Reasons, Rival Schools, Bob Vylan, Loathe, Holding Absence Pitchshifter Joyce Manor and many more. General passes for the music festival are on sale now with additional pass options to be revealed at a later date.

Festival organizer James Scarlett spoke about the return of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes in a press release. It is their first performance at the festival in five years. “Since their incredible set in 2017 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes have easily been one of the most requested bands at 2000trees. So we’re absolutely stoked that they’re coming back to close out the festival as Saturday Main Stage headliners. You do not want to miss this!”

The festival also marks the first one since 2019 after being cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous acts include Jimmy Eat World, While She Sleeps, At The Drive-In, Alkaline Trio and Basement.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat