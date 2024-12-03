Pierce The Veil Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates Featuring Sleeping With Sirens

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Today, San Diego’s Pierce The Veil have announced they are gearing up to take center stage with the announcement of a highly anticipated global headline run with their I Can’t Hear You Tour. Covering 46 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for Blink-182 on the One More Time Tour. General on sale for tickets begins Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time at PierceTheVeil.net .

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to Sleeping With Sirens as direct support, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade joining on select dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan and Crawlers. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

The Live Nation produced run, which kicks off with its North American leg on May 13, will mark the band’s biggest headline tour to date and will include stops at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, , Kia Forum in Los Angeles, OVO Arena Wembley in London and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

I Can’t Hear You North American Tour Dates

5/13 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *%

5/15- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *%

5/16 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta GA *%

5/17 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5/19 – Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA *%

5/20 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *%

5/24 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA *%

5/25 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA *

5/27 – Place Bell – Laval, QC *

5/28 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *

5/30 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *

6/1 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI *

6/3 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6/4 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN *

6/6 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN *

6/7 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL *

6/8 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO *#

6/11 – Moody Center – Austin, TX *#

6/12 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX *#

6/13 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX *#

6/15 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ *#

6/17 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM *#

6/19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO *#

6/20 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT *#

6/22 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA *#

6/23 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA *#

6/25 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, CA *#

6/27 – The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA *#

6/29 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV *#

* w/ Sleeping With Sirens

% w/ Daisy Grenade

# w/ Beach Weather

^ not a Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Colin King