Pierce The Veil Cover Radiohead’s “Karma Police”

Photo Credit: Colin King

Following a sold out tour of the US, Europe and UK where they played some of their biggest headline shows to date, Pierce The Veil have shared their take on Radiohead’s song “Karma Police.” Having already wowed fans with their rendition of the track after recording it for Australia’s triple j radio station, the band have now recorded a studio version. While still infusing their signature style into the iconic single this new interpretation is yet another testament to their musical prowess, giving a fresh new look to the song.

While talking about their latest song, Pierce The Veil said:“We are products of the 80s and 90s MTV era, so songs like ‘Karma Police’ live deep within our childhood minds. We dug this one up as an opportunity to indulge in something comforting and familiar. Taking inspiration from the memories and emotions the song evokes in us, we created a version that reflects where we come from as a band. We were happy to discover that the song remained haunting and beautiful even when fed through distortion pedals and loud guitars.”

Photo Credit: Colin King