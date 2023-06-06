NEW MUSIC ALERT: Daisy Grenade Share Sweetly Sharp New Song & Video for “Got It Bad”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Power punk bubble grunge band Daisy Grenade have shared their latest song “Got It Bad” and as a whole, the tune is fantastic because instrumentation brings the elements of vein jolting punk rock music.

Each guitar riff and drum beat fills the air with bittersweet sound while the duo harmonically sings and wails out the lyrics. As for the music video, both ladies look annoyed and angry because their hearts are broken.The attitude and heated emotions can be felt in video when Daisy Grenade perform “Got It Bad” during a jam session. “Got It Bad” shows how talented Daisy Grenade are as a duo.

Daisy Grenade consists of two young women who use femininity as a weapon and the duo brings listeners through the pains of being a girl todays society which can be a dark experience. Due to their vast theatrical background, not only are Daisy Grenade story tellers but they can sing their faces off in a way that’s unexpectedly striking.