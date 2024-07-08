The Avett Brothers Share Stop-Motion Video For “Love Of A Girl”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2024 - 1:24 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Last night The Avett Brothers debuted one of the most miraculous and meticulously crafted music videos they have ever made. Directed by Victor Haegelin, the new visual for “Love Of A Girl” tells a stop motion story with impeccable attention to detail in the song’s rapid fire lyrics, breakneck phrasing and rollicking inflections, referencing everything from haymakers to Huckleberry Finn, herds of sheep, history and heartache. The music video also blends mediums of animation, live action and these jam packed three minutes mark another instance of The Avett Brothers‘s continued love for constant imagination and character creation.

While talking about the music video, Seth Avett says: “I’ve been a fan of Victor Haegelin for years. It was an absolute honor to put our trust and our music in his hands to interpret and run with. Scott and I got to watch the project step by step over the span of a few months, and ultimately were able to witness the video quite literally spring to life.”

The artist adds: “Stop-motion animation is exacting work and requires great focus and dedication, and when it’s done at this level it’s really something to behold…With this video for ‘Love Of A Girl’, Victor and his team made something timeless, inspired, and ridiculously fun!”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva