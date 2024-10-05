Lucinda Williams Announces New Album Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road For December 2024 Release

Home News Cristian Garcia October 5th, 2024 - 10:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Nashville Grammy Award winning artists Lucinda Williams has announced the December 6th release of Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road. Recorded at The Beatles’ legendary studio in London, the new collection serves as Vol. 7 of her celebrated Lu’s Jukebox series and is the first new volume in almost four years.

The album features 12 Beatles songs that include classic hits such as “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “Something”. Williams and her band also take on beloved deeper tracks such as “I’m So Tired”, “I’ve Got A Feeling” and “Yer Blues”. For Williams who was raised on Blues in the South, the latter is a song Williams was clearly meant to sing. But perhaps the standout track of this album is her rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, due its emotional depth and bluesy interpretation, reflecting Williams Southern roots.

While many great artists have recorded in the famous Abbey Road Studios, Williams is the first major artist to actually record Beatles’ songs there – aside from the Fab Four themselves. For Williams herself, Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road is an inspirational example of an artists who, at 71 years old and following a stroke in 2020, continues to write, perform and find new ways to fuel her creative fire.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles releases on December 6th 2024, via Highway 20 Records.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road Tracklist:

Don’t Let Me Down I’m Looking Through You Can’t Buy Me Love Rain While My Guitar Gently Weeps Let It Be Yer Blues I’ve Got A Feeling Something With A Little Help From My Friends The Long and Winding Road

